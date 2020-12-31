Boise State’s offseason begins with a pressing question: Who is going to be the coach?

Boise State also could turn to one of the most productive linebackers in program history in Andy Avalos, who is Oregon’s defensive coordinator.

Avalos played at Boise State from 2000 to 2004, led the Broncos in tackles in each of his final three seasons and finished his career No. 4 all-time in program history with 365 tackles. He was an assistant coach at Boise State from 2012 to 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016 before leaving for Oregon following the 2018 season.

Montana State coach Jeff Choate could also be an option. He coached running backs, linebackers and special teams at Boise State from 2006 to 2011, and several former players have thrown their support behind him on social media.

GET HEALTHYAdmittedly, that’s as cliche a resolution as there is, but the Broncos don’t need to drop a few pounds. They need to find a way to get some important players back on the field.

Coming off 1,014 rushing yards as a freshman, running back George Holani appeared in just three games thanks to an apparent knee injury suffered Oct. 31 at Air Force and played in just one full game — finishing with 100 yards on the ground in the season opener against Utah State.