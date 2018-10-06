BOISE — The Boise State University football team needed to get at least nine yards to keep its hopes of winning alive.
Redshirt senior receiver Sean Modster was sprinting down the seam. Senior quarterback Brett Rypien saw him and decided to sling the long ball. After all, less than two minutes remained and Boise State had no timeouts. Rypien hit a snag, though.
Modster was covered by three San Diego State defensive backs.
The pass fell incomplete, and the Aztecs milked the final minutes of the contest, earning a 19-13 Mountain West Conference win. Not only was the incompletion a game-defining play, it was symbolic of the miscalculations that plagued Rypien and the Bronco offense throughout Boise State's second loss of the season.
"(The Aztecs) had a bye week. They had time to prepare, to put some things in. They did," Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said. "I thought we adjusted. We didn't adjust well enough."
The most telling statistic from the sputtering offensive performance came in the turnover department. Rypien, who had not thrown an interception all season, threw two within his first six passes.
On the final play of the first quarter, redshirt senior punter Quinn Skillin fumbled a snap and lost 10 yards on a fourth down. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Cord threw another pick in the second quarter. Boise State (3-2, 1-1) had tossed zero interceptions as a team prior to Saturday.
San Diego State (4-1, 1-1) profited off Boise State's offensive miscues, scoring a touchdown off of Cord's interception, a field goal following one of Rypien's picks and another field goal after Skillin's fumble.
The starting field position of those scoring drives began at the Boise State 20-yard line, on average. San Diego State was effectively gifted the ball in the red zone and took advantage.
Broncos senior defensive end Durrant Miles said the defense's goal in those situations is "three or nothing." With their backs up against the wall on multiple occasions, there was only so much the Broncos could do.
"In these games, these tight games, which we're going to play in every one we play, moving forward, you have to find ways to win the field position battle," Harsin said. "There were a lot of things (that were) uncharacteristic today."
One of those uncharacteristic things was the performance of Rypien. The Mountain West's preseason offensive player of the year jumped into second place all-time in Mountain West history for career passing yards on Saturday. The positives mostly stopped there.
Through four games in 2018, Rypien averaged 347.2 yards per game while completing 70.1 percent of his passes. Against the Aztecs, he threw for 170 yards while notching a 51.2 completion percentage.
Rypien was sacked four times, including one in which he was blindsided by a Darren Hall corner blitz in the second quarter. That pressure, combined with Rypien's inaccuracy — often under-throwing his receivers on the long balls he's been so adept at in the past — kept the Broncos out of sync.
"Some guys missed assignments. I know I missed a couple," junior running back Alexander Mattison said. "We've just got to make sure we keep Brett up and allow him time to make those throws. ... All those things have to piece together."
Rypien and the offense found a slight rhythm on their second-to-last drive, on which Mattison punched in one of his two touchdowns on the day. It was too little, too late, though.
The Broncos tallied two yards of total offense in the first quarter. At halftime, they had 72. A team that had scored 43.2 points per game and put up 538.5 yards per game going into Saturday managed 13 points and 229 yards against the Aztecs.
The defense stood tall for most of the contest, although Miles said the 19 points allowed were "19 too many." The offense clearly struggled, but the Broncos weren't pointing any fingers after the game.
"Some people will look at our offense and see what they did this game or what they didn't do and put the blame on it," Miles said. "It's not on the offense. It's a team sport. We all have things to get better at."
