Boise State’s Loville takes stand against racism by taking a knee — even amid criticism

“At the core of this is our ability to be able to speak about things that we’re seeing around us that really affect us. That is, at its core, a freedom of speech,” said Jeremy Woodson, communications strategist for the ACLU of Idaho. “I think when we at the ACLU think about this, that’s not the only part of the conversation that we need to also be able to bring in. There’s certain circumstances that surround who indeed is able to be able to speak. And to be able to really understand what those consequences might be and know that there are different consequences for folks who do decide to speak up. So, I echo what Leo said about being real heroes in that way, because not everybody has the same consequences.”