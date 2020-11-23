Boise State’s home game vs undefeated San Jose State will have a national TV audience

BOISE — The Boise State football team’s final regular season home game will kick off in the afternoon in front of a national television audience.
The Broncos’ game against undefeated San Jose State will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be aired on Fox — not FS1 like their previous home games this season.
The last time a Boise State game was broadcast by one of the primary national television networks — Fox, CBS, NBC or ABC — was the 2014 Mountain West championship game against Fresno State, a game the Broncos won 28-14.
The last time a regular-season home game was aired on one of the primary networks was in 2010 against Oregon State — a game the Broncos won 37-24 on ABC.
San Jose State and Boise State head into the game as two of three teams that are undefeated in conference play. The Spartans are 4-0 after seeing their game canceled this weekend because of COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State program.
Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MW) is coming off a 40-32 win at Hawaii on Saturday.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir posted a career-high 11 receptions and caught two touchdowns and running back Andrew Van Buren finished with a career-best 113 rushing yards and also found the end zone twice, but the Broncos had to withstand a late rally from the Rainbow Warriors, who scored 29 points in the second half.
Nevada (5-0) leads the Mountain West standings after a 26-21 win over San Diego State on Saturday, The Broncos and Wolf Pack won’t play this season unless they meet in the conference championship game on Dec. 19.
