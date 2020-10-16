Boise State’s football schedule is out. Here’s a look at each of the Broncos’ opponents.

BOISE — The notion of going 1-0 every week is a cliche football coaches have been using for years, but Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said that mindset may be more important than ever this fall.

“There are so many unexpected changes that have come, and we can’t control those things,” Schmedding said. “So, if you’re not in that mindset, then you’re going to wear yourself out thinking about things you have no control over.”

After Boise State lost the spring game and, for a time, the season to COVID-19, the Mountain West announced Sept. 24 that the season would begin on Oct. 24. But games are anything but a guarantee this year, especially with the conference requiring players, coaches and athletic trainers to be tested for the virus three times a week.

The Broncos spent the first few days of camp not knowing who they were going to face in the season opener. That changed Oct. 1 with the release of their eight-game schedule, which includes a home game against nonconference rival BYU.

Here’s a breakdown of Boise State’s 2020 opponents, with times and TV for most games (all times Mountain). The Mountain West enters a new TV deal this year with Fox Sports and CBS Sports.

Utah State