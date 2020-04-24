Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland selected in second round of the NFL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Former Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland is heading to Minnesota.

The Vikings picked Cleveland on Friday with the 26th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft — No. 58 overall. The Broncos have now had at least one player drafted 11 years in a row. Cornerback Kyle Wilson began the streak in 2010 when the Jets took him No. 29 overall.

Cleveland was shown at home on ESPN, with a large Boise State flag draped across the wall behind him.

The highest-drafted Boise State offensive lineman was Ryan Clady, who went No. 12 overall in 2008 to the Broncos. Cleveland is the third-highest, behind Clady and Daryn Colledge — two longtime NFL starters.

Cleveland started 40 games for the Broncos the past three seasons. A foot injury limited him early last season, but he managed to start 13 games at left tackle and earn first-team All-Mountain West honors for the second year in a row.

After declaring for the draft in December, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Spanaway, Washington, native impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 40-yard dash time of 4.93 seconds and 30 reps on the bench press.