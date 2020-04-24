Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland selected in second round of the NFL Draft

BOISE — Former Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland is heading to Minnesota.
The Vikings picked Cleveland on Friday with the 26th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft — No. 58 overall. The Broncos have now had at least one player drafted 11 years in a row. Cornerback Kyle Wilson began the streak in 2010 when the Jets took him No. 29 overall.
Cleveland was shown at home on ESPN, with a large Boise State flag draped across the wall behind him.
The highest-drafted Boise State offensive lineman was Ryan Clady, who went No. 12 overall in 2008 to the Broncos. Cleveland is the third-highest, behind Clady and Daryn Colledge — two longtime NFL starters.
Cleveland started 40 games for the Broncos the past three seasons. A foot injury limited him early last season, but he managed to start 13 games at left tackle and earn first-team All-Mountain West honors for the second year in a row.
After declaring for the draft in December, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Spanaway, Washington, native impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 40-yard dash time of 4.93 seconds and 30 reps on the bench press.
“Cleveland has shorter arms for a tackle, but he gets set quickly and doesn’t lunge or chase with his hands,” ESPN.com’s Steve Muench wrote. “He has the body control and foot speed to mirror. He wrestled in high school and has very good upper-body strength. He’s an effective positional blocker with the skillset to excel in a zone-heavy scheme. He’s smooth climbing and covers up linebackers at the second level.”
