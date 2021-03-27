Boise State’s defensive line was depleted by injuries, COVID-19

The top of the rotation will be anchored again by Scale Igiehon and Scott Matlock on the interior and Irwin and Washington at defensive end.

The team’s added depth on the defensive line and its open competition at STUD might convince Boise State’s coaches to move Washington back to the position most expected him to play last season (STUD). That decision won’t be made until the fall, co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson told the Statesman earlier this month. And if it were to happen, he said both Matlock and Cravens can step in at end because it’s so similar to tackle in the Broncos’ three-man front.

Igiehon suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and was hobbled by it most of the season, despite missing only the Broncos’ game against Colorado State. He’s healthy and on the field this spring, Avalos said Thursday.

Nose tackle Divine Obichere and defensive tackle Jackson Cravens are also back after seeing snaps last year. The Broncos can also turn to 282-pound tackle Michael Callahan, who is in his third year with the program.

A deep rotation in the trenches is music to Irwin’s ears.