BOISE — Their backs were up against the wall. Give up two yards of ground, and a difficult November would get off to a worse start than anyone could have imagined.
The defensive players on the Boise State University football team knew what was on the line Saturday night when BYU had the ball two yards from pay dirt with seven seconds left on the clock.
"I felt like we were in the end zone," Boise State redshirt senior defensive end Jabril Frazier said. "We had our backs against the wall."
The Broncos held firm, though.
With the game up for grabs, junior linebacker Tyson Maeva, freshman nose tackle Scale Igiehon and as many other Boise State players that could make it to the ball swarmed BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson and stopped him shy of six points, cementing a 21-16 victory.
It was one of many plays in which the defense stepped up to save the day on Saturday.
"They picked us up tonight when they needed to," senior quarterback Brett Rypien said. "That's how you gotta win games."
After Boise State's offense got off to a rocking start, giving the Broncos a 14-0 lead, it hit a wall. Boise State (7-2) went five drives without scores. The slack the offense left had to be picked up, and the defense took up the mantle.
The Broncos finished with seven sacks on the night. In the first quarter, one sack forced a BYU punt, while another pushed the Cougars (4-5) back several yards, and they ended up missing a field goal.
More sacks came when the Cougars crept to within a score, and each one either forced BYU to kick a field goal or put an end to a series.
"It was a freshman quarterback," said Frazier, who notched one sack. "We wanted to get pressure on him to confuse him. I felt like we did a great job of that."
Still, Wilson was able to make plays throughout the game. Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin called him "slippery," as the freshman was able to constantly evade the pressure Frazier said the Broncos were so keen to put on him.
Even with the sacks that piled up, there were numerous big plays that kept the Cougars in the game, most of which were orchestrated by Wilson.
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Curtis Weaver, who tallied a team-high two sacks, credited Wilson for doing what he did, which included 252 yards through the air on 18-of-27 passing, as well as a six-yard touchdown run.
"He made things like other quarterbacks couldn't do," Weaver said. "He played a great game, but we just came out on top."
As good as Wilson was on Saturday, he couldn't get away on that final play.
Harsin said he was expecting the Cougars to give Wilson a run-pass option, allowing him to survey what the Boise State defense was giving him. Wilson scrambled around and tried to find a hole, but there wasn't one to be found.
Junior running back Alexander Mattison watched on from the sidelines, and said he almost wished he played defense, just so he could be in there to do whatever he could to stop BYU.
Mattison wasn't out there, but he knew the guys that were out there could get it done in spite of some of Boise State's offensive struggles.
"You kinda start to think we shouldn't have been in this situation," Mattison said. "Then, you snap out of it and know you've gotta give your defense all the support they need. I had faith in them the whole way. I knew that they were gonna get it done."
They did, and in the face of numerous problems thrown their way.
Adversity was the key word of the evening from Frazier, who repeated that, with their backs up against the wall and adversity in front of them, the Broncos had to respond.
Whether it was sustained time on the field when the offense wasn't clicking, or continually rotating pieces of a banged-up defense, the Broncos continued to answer the call.
"There's no excuses," Harsin said. "We have guys on this team and we have depth at positions. ... They all came here to play. They came here to be on the field, to play in games like this and hopefully have moments like they did tonight."
