Boise State’s Bryan Harsin tells school officials: Let’s leave the Mountain West

In his email, Harsin made it clear he wasn’t happy with what he depicted as Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson’s silence on a call the conference held sometime after the season was postponed, or with the influence Boise State wields among conference members.

Boise State has won two of the past three Mountain West football championship games, and the Broncos lost in overtime in the third. They are likely to play in the game again this month.

“In my opinion, we should be leading the way in the MW on vision, planning, decisions and testing,” Harsin wrote. “Boise State is the Standard in the MW, and we should take the lead in all these things and stop letting the MW control what we do. Let’s not forget they are not willing to fulfill their contractual obligation that was agreed upon when Boise State joined the MW.”

He was alluding to a lawsuit Boise State filed against the conference, claiming breach of contract after the conference’s latest TV contract included plans to end the Broncos’ annual $1.8 million bonus, which was negotiated into the contract when the program decided to stay in the Mountain West in 2012. Boise State had reached an agreement to place its football program in the Big East (now American Athletic Conference) and its other programs in the Big West but reneged as the Big East membership changed.