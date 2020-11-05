Boise State’s Bachmeier vs. BYU’s Wilson: The matchup that may never happen

Harsin personally worked with Wilson when he attended a Boise State camp early in his high school career, but there was nothing the Broncos’ coaches could do to budge Wilson from staying in his home state and signing with the Cougars.

Sitake, who said he’s known Wilson “since he was a kid,” isn’t surprised he has been such a great fit at BYU.

Wilson’s upbringing has a lot do with that, Sitake said. So much so that the Cougars also signed his younger brother, Josh, as part of their 2020 recruiting class. Josh Wilson is a three-star outside linebacker, according to 247Sports.

“In recruiting, the worst thing that can ever happen is someone goes to a school and they wish they were someplace else,” Sitake said. “I get to know these kids and see them grow up and see them run their high school programs. I know what families they come from.”

After losing Wilson late in the recruiting process, Boise State’s coaches made ill-fated attempts to land two other highly touted quarterbacks in the 2018 class: Brock Purdy, who ended up at Iowa State, and Trey Lance, who signed with North Dakota State.

Boise State did add a quarterback from Florida to their 2018 class: Riley Smith, who is currently No. 2 at tight end on the Broncos’ depth chart.