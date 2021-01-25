Boise State’s Avalos completes his staff with co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos has added the final piece to his coaching staff.

The Broncos hired former Montana State defensive coordinator Kane Ioane as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Avalos announced Monday afternoon. Spencer Danielson — a holdover from former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin’s staff — was named defensive coordinator on Jan. 12.

“Kane has had a lot of connections to our program over the years, and already has a lot of what makes up our culture instilled in him,” Avalos said Monday in a press release. “In addition to being a brilliant defensive mind, he is also a high-character individual — a great teacher, father and husband. He is excited to join this program and this community, and I’m excited to have him joining our family.”

Ioane spent the past two years as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Montana State under former Boise State assistant Jeff Choate, who was a candidate for the Broncos’ job when Avalos was hired.

Choate confirmed Saturday that he is leaving Montana State, an FCS school, to coach linebackers at Texas, where former Boise State and Washington assistant Pete Kwiatkowski is now the defensive coordinator. Ioane was seen as a likely candidate to replace Choate, but he opted to make the jump to the FBS instead.