Boise State’s Avalos: Closure of fall practice not permanent, no leader in QB battle

Plough’s scheme features a faster tempo than Boise State fans have seen in the past, and at UC Davis, he engineered one of the most high-powered passing attacks in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Sears said the new system combines aspects of several different offenses he’s run, and he said the offense as a whole has taken huge strides since the spring.

“Right now it’s just Broncos on Broncos, and I think everybody is competing for a job,” Sears said. “Obviously as quarterbacks we’re going to get the spotlight and that comes with the territory, but we’re just out there trying to get better ourselves and we know we’re going to make each other better, push each other and help each other grow wherever we can.”

A lot of quarterbacks wouldn’t be all that excited about going into fall camp with the pressure of having to win a job, but Sears doesn’t consider himself among them.

“It gets the best out of you,” he said. “You can’t be complacent and you can’t fall back on ‘I’ll get him tomorrow’ because you never know what day is going to be the deciding factor, you never know what practice can be the turning point and it’s fun to show up to practice every day and know we’re going to push each other to be the best we can.”

FALL CAMP OBSERVATIONS