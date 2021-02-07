Boise State’s Alston fired up after loss: ‘I didn’t come back to be second or third.’

Despite their worst shooting performance of the season, the Broncos led by as many as nine points and were down just two points, 51-49, with 11:50 remaining in the second half. Even a stretch of 9:24 without a field goal didn’t turn out as disastrous as it could have been, and the Broncos used a pair of 3-pointers in a 32-second span to cut Nevada’s lead to 65-60 with 2:18 to go.

The Wolf Pack (14-7, 9-5) then finished the game on an 8-2 run, with Sherfield going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 47.4 seconds to wrap up the win.

Rice lamented what could have been had the Broncos not gone 19-for-27 from the free-throw line, including missing the front end of three 1-and-1 opportunities.

“And that’s not even counting the open looks we had that we missed, but that’s a whole other thing,” Rice said. “You make the free throws, you keep it close, and then you find a way in the end, and we didn’t do that. I think we let one mistake or one missed shot lead to another and lead to more mistakes. It kind of compounded, and we just had a tired look to us.

“I don’t know if it’s being out on the road for two weeks, but we didn’t have the pep in our step that we usually have.”