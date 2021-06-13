Boise State’s 3-time national champion reveals private struggle with eating disorder

Ostrander was candid and sometimes tearful during the nearly 17-minute video in which she explained her initial hesitancy to accept help and her reasons for being open about the situation now.

“I feel a lot of guilt and shame … because I hate, hate that I have contributed to the toxic culture of an obsession with leanness and thinness and body size and appearance over ability,” she said. “I am just so frustrated with myself, because I want to be a good example and I don’t want the next generation to feel the way that I feel. I don’t want people to have the same issues.”

By sharing a private, personal struggle, Ostrander said she hopes to help normalize mental illness and the pursuit of recovery above all else.

“I really want to be the example that I needed when I was younger,” Ostrander said. “Maybe if I had seen this story when I was 12 or 11, when all this was starting, maybe it would have kept me from being in the position that I’m in today.

“Right now, as I’m going through this, I feel like I’m the first person that has, and I know that that is not true, but there just aren’t enough examples of elite athletes that have gone through intensive eating disorder recovery.”