Boise State reestablishes ‘foundation’ in potentially season-altering win at BYU

THE TURNING POINT

Boise State trailed 10-0 early, but the Broncos took control of the game thanks to having a short field to work with three times late in the first half. First, edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah forced a fumble, which defensive tackle Scott Matlock recovered on BYU’s 24-yard line. The Broncos capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown run from Cyrus Habibi-Likio, which tied the game 10-10 with 6:29 left in the half. BYU put the ball on the ground again on the ensuing kickoff. Safety Alexander Teubner was credited with the forced fumble and Skinner recovered on the Cougars’ 23. Five plays later, 240-pound running back Andrew Van Buren powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out for a 17-10 lead. It was the first time BYU trailed in a game this season, and things only got worse for the Cougars (5-1). Boise State forced four turnovers Saturday — marking the third time this season the Broncos have forced at least three in a game. Safety Tyreque Jones ended a late BYU drive with a forced fumble. Redshirt freshman Kaonohi Kaniho also snagged his first career interception with 1:59 to play, allowing the Broncos to run out the rest of the clock. “Turnovers win games or they can lose games, as you saw last week,” Bachmeier said. “For us to have a great defense is huge and they’ve kept us in ball games all year.” Boise State’s defense did more than force takeaways. It limited BYU to 111 rushing yards after the Cougars came into the game averaging 177.8 a game. BYU running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Broncos’ lead to 23-17 with 7:27 to play, but he finished with just 73 yards on the ground. The Broncos’ running game also did its part, posting 140 yards on the ground, which is second only to the 149 yards they put up in a win at Utah State two weeks ago. Habibi-Likio, an Oregon transfer, led the way with 75 rushing yards before he left with an undisclosed injury early in the third quarter. The Broncos also got 60 yards out of Van Buren.