Boise State QBs Bachmeier, Sears are in an open competition to win the starting job

Boise State first-year offensive coordinator Tim Plough describes himself as obsessed with football.

“Obsessed in a good way,” Plough told the Idaho Statesman on March 9. “I’m obsessed with the game and I’m obsessed with quarterback play. I love breaking down different quarterbacks. Even if a guy might be going somewhere else, I like to see what else is out there and see what the best looks like and how close we can get.”

Plough breaks down film of all the quarterbacks in the NFL Draft every year and many of the top quarterbacks coming out of high school.

That includes Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, whom he had high grades on coming out of Murrietta Valley High in California. Plough was on the UC Davis coaching staff at the time.

“I remember doing a full breakdown and thinking, ‘This guy is going to be special,’ ” Plough said. “I was getting texts from (Boise State) coaches his first year here, saying, ‘Wait until you see this guy,’ and then he goes out and beats Florida State.”

Bachmeier kicked off his college career with a win over Florida State in the 2019 season opener. He went 7-1 as the Broncos’ starter that year and 4-1 in the five games he started last season, which was shortened to seven games because of COVID-19.