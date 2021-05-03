Boise State QB Bachmeier helps honor Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Child of the Year

While much of the country was focused on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Boise State football team took some time to celebrate a local hero.

Several Boise State players, including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, joined a car parade at Julia Davis Park put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to honor 2021 Idaho Child of the Year Jaleel Dodd.

Dodd, 9, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia last July, and COVID-19 made his treatment even more difficult, as only one parent was allowed to be with him during treatment and no other visitors were allowed.

He’s a huge fan of the Broncos, and after they met on Saturday, Bachmeier is now Dodd’s biggest fan.

“It was just an honor to go out there and see him and how tough he is, and it just puts into perspective to be grateful for what you have,” Bachmeier told reporters on Sunday. “He’s just fighting and it was awesome to see a smile on his face.”

Bachmeier said he caught a ride to the park with fellow quarterback Cade Fennegan, and the duo presented Dodd with some Boise State gear, including a hat and poster.