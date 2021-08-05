Boise State puts teams in ‘bubble’ after COVID-19 scare; Broncos add LBs to 2022 class

But with the athletic department already dealing with new cases of the virus and the number of new cases around the state growing by the day, one has to wonder if that goal is in jeopardy. Only about 1,100 fans were allowed to attend two of the Broncos’ home games last season: a blowout win against Colorado State and a loss to rival BYU.

Boise State to conduct facility review

Boise State announced Thursday that it has partnered with AECOM’s sports practice to conduct a comprehensive analysis of all of the university’s athletic facilities over the next four to six months.

“From a facilities standpoint, this is our first step in determining what our programs need in order to be successful, and to be able to recruit and compete at a national level across the board,” Dickey said in a statement. “From there, we will prioritize and chart the course for the future of Bronco Athletics. This process will position our programs for long-term success and assure we are providing the best student-athlete experience we can offer.“

Following complete venue assessments, AECOM will present recommendations to the athletic department, taking into account the impact it will have on athletes, budget restrictions and timeline.