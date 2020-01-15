BOISE — The Boise State football team has its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The Broncos have promoted wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau to the position, the program announced Wednesday.
“I’m just very honored and very humbled by this opportunity because this is such a special place,” Kiesau said Wednesday. “Knowing what this place is all about and the program we have and the direction it can go, I’m very excited about the future.”
Kiesau replaces Zak Hill, who spent four seasons at Boise State before announcing Dec. 15 that he was leaving to accept the same position at Arizona State.
Five of Boise State’s last seven offensive coordinators have been promoted from within, beginning with current head coach Bryan Harsin, who was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2010. Brent Pease was Harsin’s wide receivers coach and replaced him as offensive coordinator in 2011.
Robert Prince coached wide receivers at Boise State before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012. Eliah Drinkwitz — the newly appointed head coach at Missouri — coached tight ends in 2014 before taking over as offensive coordinator the following season.
The lone outliers during that stretch were Mike Sanford, who coached running backs, quarterbacks and receivers at Stanford before taking over as Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2014, and Hill, who was at Eastern Washington and briefly at Hawaii before joining the Broncos in 2016.
Kiesau spent his first two seasons in Boise mentoring the receivers, and the co-offensive coordinator title was added in 2019. He previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado (2009-10), Washington (2012-13) and Fresno State (2016) and was the interim offensive coordinator at Kansas over the final five games of the 2014 season.
“Eric Kiesau did a great job working with our offense this past year, helping us win another conference championship,” Harsin said in Wednesday’s statement. “He’s been phenomenal with our wide receivers, but he played quarterback and he’s coached QBs at the highest level. He knows what we’re trying to do, and I’m fired up to see him take this offense, continue to grow and develop it, and help us improve as we try to win another Mountain West championship.”
Kiesau played quarterback at Glendale Community College and Portland State. He began his coaching career in 2000 as Utah’s running backs coach before spending three seasons as Cal’s wide receivers coach and eventually moving to Colorado, where he was appointed to his first offensive coordinator post in 2009.
While he took snaps as a player, much of his success in the coaching ranks has revolved around developing receivers and tight ends. At Cal, he worked with future NFL stars DeSean Jackcon and Keenan Allen. At Washington, he mentored tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins — a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In his first season at Boise State, Kiesau coached Cedrick Wilson Jr., who broke the program’s single-season receiving yardage record and was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. The past two seasons, he oversaw John Hightower’s transition from a rarely used junior college receiver to one of the most dangerous deep threats in the Mountain West and Khalil Shakir’s emergence as one of the top receivers in the country.
Wednesday’s release did not say who would replace Kiesau as wide receivers coach. The Broncos are also looking for a running backs coach after Lee Marks’ departure for Fresno State.
