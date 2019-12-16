There’s a growing trend in college football of potential NFL Draft picks skipping bowl games.
Boise State’s opponent Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl, Washington already has had two players decide to skip the game: tight end Hunter Bryant — likely to be one of the first players drafted at his position — and left tackle Trey Adams.
Boise State has a potential first-round pick in STUD Curtis Weaver, a redshirt junior who could leave a year early. Left tackle Ezra Cleveland, also a highly regarded redshirt junior, and senior wide receiver in John Hightower, whose speed is sure to have him on plenty of draft boards, also are NFL prospects.
Amid the news of offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s departure for Arizona State, though, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Saturday that he’s had no discussions with players about skipping the bowl or transferring.
“I hope I don’t,” Harsin said.
Harsin said part of the players’ motivation may be that they didn’t get to play in a full bowl game last season. The Broncos accepted an invitation to the 2018 First Responder Bowl in Dallas, but the game was called with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter because of a severe thunderstorm.
The bowl game experience isn’t all that’s pushing the Broncos. Harsin also said Saturday that his players have seen how a dominant bowl performance can affect draft stock. He pointed to Leighton Vander Esch’s performance in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon when he racked up 12 tackles (10 solo), a sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble.
Harsin specifically pointed to Vander Esch’s forced fumble and the perfect tackling technique he used to dislodge the ball on a swing pass to former Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James.
“There’s one highlight that every coach in America has shown, the one where he tackled the guy in the open field. Not just us, every coach has shown that as a teach tape,” Harsin said. “Those guys created opportunities in that bowl game that, in my opinion, were a big difference in their future.”
Vander Esch was selected No. 19 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
You have free articles remaining.
Harsin’s comments about having no discussions about transfers should also be of particular interest to Boise State fans, especially with the uncertainty at quarterback. Sophomore Chase Cord appeared in four games in 2018 but missed the latter half of the season with an injury. He was beat out this fall by true freshman Hank Bachmeier, who started the first six games of the season and won all seven of his starts.
Neither Bachmeier nor Cord finished the regular season, though. Senior Jaylon Henderson won the final four games of the regular season, including the Mountain West championship. Bachmeier returned from a hip injury for the San Jose State game on Nov. 2 but suffered an apparent shoulder injury and hasn’t played since, despite returning to finish that game. Cord started the Broncos’ loss to BYU and their overtime win over Wyoming on Nov. 9, but he hasn’t seen the field since.
MORE ALL-AMERICA HONORS FOR WEAVER, HOLANI
More All-America honors were announced Monday for Boise State STUD Curtis Weaver and true freshman running back George Holani.
Weaver, a redshirt junior, who leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 5 in the country with 13.5 sacks, was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press and ESPN, while Holani was named to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America team.
Monday’s announcement marks the fifth and sixth All-America honors for Weaver, who was already a first-team pick on the Walter Camp and CBS Sports teams and a second-team selection by The Athletic and USA Today. Holani, who leads the Broncos with 979 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, was also on The Athletics’ Freshman All-America team.
HIGHTOWER ACCEPTS EAST-WEST SHRINE INVITE
After leading the Broncos this season with 923 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air, Hightower has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The 95th rendition of the all-star game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hightower will spend a week in Florida practicing and working out in front of NFL coaches. The head coach of the west team is Minnesota Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer. The east team’s head coach is Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Sam Mills III.
Hightower caught just 13 passes in 2016 at Hinds Community College. Last season at Boise State, he caught 31 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns. This fall, he’s second on the roster with 48 grabs, he ranks No. 6 in the Mountain West in receiving yards and he’s tied for third in receiving touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.