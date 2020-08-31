Boise State plans to test at least 200 athletes for COVID-19 once a week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Wednesday, Boise State will test at least 200 athletes for COVID-19 once a week.

The university will test between 200 and 250 players each Wednesday, a spokesperson for the athletic department confirmed Monday morning, though any athlete or staff member showing symptoms will be tested immediately.

Tests will be administered on campus, and the university will use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which were recommended in the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sports plan.

Boise State athletes began returning to campus in the first week of June. Less than a week later, the university announced multiple athletes tested positive for the virus, but it declined to identify them or what sport they played.

On June 24, the university announced four positive cases out of 230 tests and vowed to provide periodic testing updates. On July 9, Boise State announced 22 athletes, coaches and staff members had tested positive since June.

There have been no updates since then, and no information was available Monday morning.