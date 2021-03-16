 Skip to main content
Boise State pauses spring football practice due to upward trend in COVID-19 cases
Boise State pauses spring football practice due to upward trend in COVID-19 cases

Andrew Van Buren

Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren catches a pass during drills Friday, March 12, 2021, on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The Broncos have begun their spring football camp.

 Darin Oswald, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Boise State has paused all football-related activities due to an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing.

The university announced the pause Tuesday evening, saying the move was out of an abundance of caution. The Broncos began spring practice on Friday.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is and always will be our primary concern,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said Tuesday in a press release. “At this point in time, we felt it was in the best interest of the program to pause all activities.”

Before beginning spring practice, Boise State conducted weekly PCR COVID-19 tests on 50% of the team, which exceeded the offseason testing guidelines from the NCAA.

For the rest of the spring, all players, coaches and staff members will be tested on a weekly basis, according to the university.

This isn’t the first time the Broncos have put things on hold because of the virus. Boise State paused voluntary workouts last summer after a spike in positive cases led the campus to be shut down for two weeks in late June and early July.

There was no word Tuesday evening about when the Broncos may begin practicing again. Boise State’s spring game is scheduled for April 10, and the Broncos’ season opener is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Orlando, Florida, against UCF.

Concerned about COVID-19?

