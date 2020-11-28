Boise State pauses all football-related activities; San Jose State game canceled

BOISE — The Boise State football team’s game against San Jose State was canceled less than 5 hours before it was scheduled to kick off Saturday.

The game was supposed to begin at 2 p.m. in Albertsons Stadium, but the Mountain West announced around 9:30 a.m. that it was canceled because of an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State program.

Boise State announced Saturday evening that as a result of the cancellation, it has paused all football-related activities except for coaches accessing their offices and players accessing the training room. The Broncos are scheduled to resume practice on Tuesday, pending the results of Sunday’s previously scheduled round of COVID-19 testing.

It’s the Broncos’ first game this season that has been canceled. It has been declared a no contest, and there are currently no plans to make it up, according to the conference. It’s also the second Mountain West game canceled this week, following Colorado State’s contest at Air Force.

Boise State had five players test positive for the virus this week, and another four were going to miss the game because of contact tracing, a team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday morning. That’s fewer players than the Broncos have been without the past two weeks.