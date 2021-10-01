Boise State, Mountain West end months of speculation about conference realignment

“It was very important from the perspective that we’re really on an upward trajectory,” Thompson told the Idaho Statesman. “I think we are the strongest (Group of Five) league out there, not just based on this year’s play and what we’ve been doing with this current membership, but what we’re going to be able to do in the future.”

Thompson said he feels like the Mountain West is in good position to have one of the six highest-ranked conference champions, should the College Football Playoff expand to 12 teams, and conversations are ongoing about possibly adding teams to the league.

He said all options remain on the table, including staying at 12 members or adding football or non-football schools. Thompson also said discussions continue about the conference ditching its two-division model in hopes of better positioning its top team to be one of those highest-ranked champions.

There’s also talk of adding a ninth conference game to the schedule, because Thompson said a growing SEC and a scheduling alliance between the ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten could limit the number of quality nonconference games available in the future.