Boise State men’s basketball team continues historic season with Top 25 ranking

The history just keeps coming for the Boise State men’s basketball team.

The Broncos cracked the final Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls of the season Monday, checking in at No. 23 in both polls.

It is the highest ranking in program history. Boise State last entered the Top 25 at No. 25 in the final poll of 2015.

It also marks the fourth consecutive day the Broncos have accomplished something historic.

They set the program record for most wins in a season on Friday, collected their first Mountain West Tournament championship on Saturday and received their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Boise State earned a No. 8 seed in the West Region and will open NCAA Tournament play for “March Madness” on Thursday against No. 9 Memphis (21-10) at the Moda Center in Portland.

The Broncos’ first-round game is set for 11:45 a.m. MT on TNT.

