Boise State men’s basketball team achieves history with victory at Wyoming

The Broncos have struggled from beyond the arc at times this season as eight true freshmen acclimate to the college game. Boise State’s streak of 264 consecutive games with at least one made triple dating back to 2012 came to an end last week in a loss at Air Force.

“I think it’s just kind of being able to do it more and just be more comfortable in it,” Boise State assistant coach Cariann Ramirez said about McGwire in a postgame Zoom interview. “I think she’s always had the three in her bag, but it’s just becoming more comfortable and obviously coach (Gordy Presnell) being way more apt to call plays for her to look for her and that 3-point shot just because we are so young.”

Boise State had three or more players score in double figures in six of its first seven games, but McGwire and freshman Alexis Mark were the only Broncos to do so against Wyoming. Mark totaled 12 points, three rebounds and three steals, Ostlie added seven points and point guard Mary Kay Naro had five points and six assists. Naro is averaging 5.3 assists per game, which ranks second in the Mountain West.

Twelve Broncos logged playing time, and 10 registered two points or more.