Boise State loses 2 on defense; playoff expansion coming? Plus, Bronco women add CSI guard

The playoff could expand from four teams to 12 under a proposal the College Football Management Committee will consider next week during a meeting in Chicago in June 17-18. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson was on the committee that drafted the proposal.

If the management committee endorses the 12-team model, it will go to the CFP Board of Managers for review on June 22 in Dallas. A final decision isn’t expected to be made until September, and the new format won’t go into affect until 2024 at the earliest.

The new system would include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids, which would be determined by the CFP Selection Committee. The four highest-ranked conference champions would earn a first-round bye, while teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 would play each other in the first round on the campus of the higher-seeded team.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will still be played as bowl games, as they are in the current system, while the championship will continue to be held at a neutral site.