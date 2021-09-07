Boise State looks to extend winning streak in home openers; injury update on top receiver

“The atmosphere is unique,” Avalos said. “It’s not the biggest stadium, but it’s one of the loudest venues I’ve ever played or coached in, and that’s including SEC and NFL stadiums.”

Albertsons Stadium has been a tough place to play in recent years. Crowd noise contributed to 44 false starts by opposing offenses between 2018 and 2019, which is the most of any stadium in the country. The last time the stadium was close to capacity was in late 2019 when regular season games against Wyoming and New Mexico attracted 33,018 and 31,492 fans, respectively.

The Broncos last played in front of a large home crowd in the 2019 Mountain West championship game against Hawaii. It attracted 23,561 fans. The stadium can seat more than 36,000 fans, and the Broncos’ home attendance record is 36,902, which was set in early 2019 when Hawaii came to town for a regular season game.

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said last week that there are fewer that 5,000 tickets available for Friday’s game, and Avalos is excited to hear the roar of a packed Albertsons Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to bringing some of that chaos in the stadium,” Avalos said.