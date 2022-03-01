 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boise State locks up first outright league title since 1987-88 with win over Nevada

Boise State

Boise State guard Marcus Shaver, Jr. holds the Mountain West men’s basketball championship trophy over his head while hoisted on the shoulders of teammates Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. The Broncos clinched the title with a 73-67 victory over Nevada. 

 DARIN OSWALD

Final score: Boise State 73, Nevada 67

Records: Boise State 24-6, 15-2 MW; Nevada 12-16, 6-11 MW

Main takeaway: Boise State earned its first outright Mountain West regular-season championship in men’s basketball, locking up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, which runs March 9-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Broncos’ 15 league wins are a program record. In 2014-15, Boise State shared the regular-season title with San Diego State. The Broncos had not won an outright conference championship since doing so in the Big Sky in the 1987-88 season. Boise State will open tournament play at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, March 10, against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.

Player of the game: With Nevada attempting to close as much as a 13-point gap in the second half, fifth-year senior Abu Kigab came through down the stretch. Kigab scored nine of Boise State’s final 13 points, including a three-point play with 3:55 to go after Nevada had pulled within one, 66-65. Kigab finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Stat of the game: The Broncos had a season-high 10 steals by halftime and finished the game with 14. Boise State converted 19 Nevada turnovers into 20 points.

