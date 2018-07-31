Boise State’s trip to Eugene, Oregon, in December 2017 provided one of the biggest highs during the Broncos’ 2017-18 men’s basketball season.
Now the Broncos and Ducks are set to meet twice in 2018-19 for a nonconference home-and-home series.
For the second year in a row, Boise State returns to Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Dec. 15, and the Ducks visit Taco Bell Arena on Saturday, Dec. 29. The two teams also agreed on a third game in 2019-20 at Oregon.
“We’re thrilled to secure another three-game series with Oregon,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a press release. “The last few years have produced some exceptional games, and we know (Oregon) coach (Dana) Altman will have another great team this season.”
On Dec. 1, 2017, Lexus Williams’ half-court buzzer-beater gave Boise State a 73-70 victory over Oregon, ending the Ducks’ 46-game winning streak, which was the longest in the nation at the time.
Boise State is 2-6 all-time against Oregon, but the Broncos have won two of the past three meetings. Their only other win against the Ducks came on Dec. 12, 2015, at Taco Bell Arena.
Oregon advanced to the Final Four in 2017 and made the second round of the NIT in 2018. The Seattle Times projects the Ducks will be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 this season.
A win against Oregon — particularly on the road — would help boost the Broncos’ RPI and add strength to a potential 2018-19 NCAA Tournament bid.
The Broncos have nine returners from a team that went 23-9 and lost in the first round of the NIT to Washington. Boise State went 15-1 at home last season and is 102-21 all-time under Rice in games played at Taco Bell Arena.
“This will be another premier nonconference home game at Taco Bell Arena,” Rice said. “Bronco Nation came out in droves last year to support us, so we’re excited to show our appreciation and give them a matchup they really want to see.”
