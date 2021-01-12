Boise State hires architect of top-ranked passing attack as offensive coordinator

“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Boise State program, but also to live in the Treasure Valley community,” Plough said in a press release. “We value the relationships that we can build, and the support we know we’re going to get. A big reason we wanted to be here was to work for a great program, but also to work for someone like Andy Avalos, someone we believe in. We are focused on putting together a group that Bronco Nation can be proud of, and one that will score a bunch of points.”