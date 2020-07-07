Boise State freshmen athletes began moving in this weekend following a negative COVID-19 test

BOISE — Despite Boise State’s campus remaining closed until Monday following a string of COVID-19 cases, several incoming freshmen on the football team began moving into on-campus housing over the weekend.
According to a spokesperson for the team, freshmen were tested for the virus before arriving in Boise and those testing negative were allowed to move into on-campus housing on Sunday. They will be tested again 10 days after their arrival in Boise.
The Broncos’ 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 63 nationally, according to 247Sports.
There have been several late additions, including junior college running back Taequan Tyler and defensive lineman Andy Nwaoko, who is from Nigeria and played his high school ball at The Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia.
On May 18, the Broncos also signed former USC quarterback Jack Sears — a four-star recruiting coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.
The class is highlighted by seven defensive backs, many of whom announced their arrival on campus Sunday in a long Twitter thread, including Rodney Robinson, Semaj Verner, Donovan Clark and the most recent addition to the unit, Jaylen Clark, who committed in May.
Incoming wide receiver LaTrell Caples posted on Twitter that his flight left Texas on Friday, and on Monday, defensive lineman Herbert Gums Tweeted, “I’m loving my new home.”
Boise State confirmed it restarted voluntary workouts on Monday, and the team can begin organized activities on July 13. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.
2020 recruiting class
DB Isaiah Bradford, 6-0, 170, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High
OT Brandon Hernandez, 6-6, 275, Yucaipa (Calif.) High
TE Russell Corrigan, 6-4, 230, Hutchinson (Minn.) High
CB Donovan Clark, 6-3, 190, Lincoln High (Tacoma, Wash.)
CB Kaonohi Kaniho, 6-0, 180, Kahuku (Hawaii) High
OG Nathan Cardona, 6-3, 280, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
DE Robert Cooper, 6-5, 255, Bethel High (Spanaway, Wash.)
WR Latrell Caples, 6-0, 185, Lancaster (Texas) High
OT Riden Leong, 6-5, 320, Orange Coast College (Waimanalo, Hawaii)
S Semaj Verner, 6-2, 185, Mayfair High (Lakewood, California)
DT Herbert Gums, 6-1, 284, Diboll (Texas) High
DE Shane Irwin, 6-4, 252, Long Beach City College (Palos Verdes Peninsula, California)
DT Divine Obichere, 6-4, 295, Long Beach City College (Long Beach, California)
DB Rodney Robinson, 5-10, 165, Cajon High (San Bernardino, California)
TE Austin Bolt, 6-4, 205, Borah High (Boise)
QB Cade Fennegan, 6-2, 175, Woodrow Wilson High (Dallas)
LB Brock Miller, 6-3, 238, N.C. State (Port St. Lucie, Florida)
OL Kyle Juergens, 6-6, 260, St. Margaret’s Episcopal (San Juan Capistrano, California)
CB Jonathan Earl, 6-3, 190, Golden West College (Concord, North Carolina)
ATH Cole Wright, 6-0, 175, Carlsbad (California)
K Jonny Messina, 5-8, 166, Stetson University (Orlando, Florida)
TE Mason Sikes, 6-4, 240, Lamar University (Lumberton, Texas)
OL Ozuma Osuji, 6-6, 292, Rice University (Coppell, Texas)
DB Jaylen Clark, 6-3, 190, Lincoln High (Tacoma, Wash.)
RB Taequan Tyler, 5-10, 200, Tyler Junior College (Waco, Texas)
OLB/DE Andy Nwaoko, 6-4, 225, Blue Ridge School (St. George, Virginia)
