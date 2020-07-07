Boise State freshmen athletes began moving in this weekend following a negative COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Despite Boise State’s campus remaining closed until Monday following a string of COVID-19 cases, several incoming freshmen on the football team began moving into on-campus housing over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the team, freshmen were tested for the virus before arriving in Boise and those testing negative were allowed to move into on-campus housing on Sunday. They will be tested again 10 days after their arrival in Boise.

The Broncos’ 2020 class ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 63 nationally, according to 247Sports.

There have been several late additions, including junior college running back Taequan Tyler and defensive lineman Andy Nwaoko, who is from Nigeria and played his high school ball at The Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia.

On May 18, the Broncos also signed former USC quarterback Jack Sears — a four-star recruiting coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.

The class is highlighted by seven defensive backs, many of whom announced their arrival on campus Sunday in a long Twitter thread, including Rodney Robinson, Semaj Verner, Donovan Clark and the most recent addition to the unit, Jaylen Clark, who committed in May.