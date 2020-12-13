Boise State football will play for Mountain West title away from home, on network TV

The Boise State football team’s fifth Mountain West championship game will be unlike any of the others.

The Broncos will have to travel to play in the game for the first time, the conference announced Sunday. They’ll play San Jose State at the Spartans’ makeshift home of Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is 2:15 p.m. MT Saturday on Fox.

Boise State (5-1 overall, 5-0 Mountain West) and San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) finished with the only perfect conference records this season. San Jose State won the tiebreaker based on its superior computer rankings.

With third state title, Rocky Mountain girls soccer achieves an Idaho first

However, the Spartans can’t play at home because of a public health order prohibiting contact sports in Santa Clara County. They played their final regular-season home game Friday against Nevada in Las Vegas, which also has been an impromptu home for New Mexico.