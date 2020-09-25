Boise State football to return in October after Mountain West sets new start date

“We have return-to-play approval processes in motion, which we couldn’t activate until a testing plan was adopted by the conference and the presidents voted on a ‘return-to-play’ plan,” San Jose State tweeted.

The Mountain West decision follows similar announcements from the Pac-12, which will begin play two weeks later and only play seven games, and the Big Ten, which also will start the week of Oct. 24.

The only FBS conference that hasn’t committed to a fall season is the Mid-American, which is expected to make a decision Friday.

The other six FBS conferences already had plans to play. Most of those schools have started, with the SEC set to join the fray this weekend. However, more than 20 games have been canceled or postponed already this season.

A key reason the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to play now when they postponed the fall season before is because of improved testing technology and access. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson released a statement Sept. 16 that tied the conference’s renewed interest in a fall season to testing.