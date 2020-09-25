Boise State football to return in October after Mountain West sets new start date

BOISE — The Boise State football team will take the field this fall after all.
The Mountain West announced Thursday night that it will begin the previously postponed football season the week of Oct. 24. The conference hopes to play eight regular-season games leading to the conference championship game Dec. 19.
The decision is “subject to approval from state, county and local officials,” according to the conference.
Boise State has been holding 12 hours per week of football activities while waiting for word on the fall season.
“I’m so excited that our coaches and student-athletes are going to get to do this fall what they do best — compete and win,” Boise State President Marlene Tromp said in a written statement. “It’s time to let the Broncos out of the corral.”
Added Athletic Director Curt Apsey: “I am thrilled for our student-athletes and coaches to be able to compete this fall. There has been a lot of great work done by a number of people in order to pull this together, and I am incredibly appreciative of their efforts.”
All 12 Mountain West football programs tweeted messages Thursday night indicating their intention to return to action, but the San Jose State post included a wrinkle — asking the Santa Clara County government whether it’s OK.
“We have return-to-play approval processes in motion, which we couldn’t activate until a testing plan was adopted by the conference and the presidents voted on a ‘return-to-play’ plan,” San Jose State tweeted.
The Mountain West decision follows similar announcements from the Pac-12, which will begin play two weeks later and only play seven games, and the Big Ten, which also will start the week of Oct. 24.
The only FBS conference that hasn’t committed to a fall season is the Mid-American, which is expected to make a decision Friday.
The other six FBS conferences already had plans to play. Most of those schools have started, with the SEC set to join the fray this weekend. However, more than 20 games have been canceled or postponed already this season.
A key reason the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to play now when they postponed the fall season before is because of improved testing technology and access. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson released a statement Sept. 16 that tied the conference’s renewed interest in a fall season to testing.
The Mountain West announced Friday morning that it is partnerning with Quest Diagnostics to implement rapid-response testing of all football players, coaches, trainers and others who work on the field three times a week. Positive tests of players will be cross-checked with the more accurate PCR test.
This testing protocol surpasses NCAA standards but falls short of the enhanced, daily testing that brought the Big Ten and Pac-12 back.
“Our student-athletes have voiced their desire to compete, and it is the (board of directors’) shared opinion that football can be conducted with appropriate mitigation,” said San Jose State President Mary Papazian, chair of the Mountain West board, in a written statement. “We continue to learn more about the virus each day and will continue to monitor the pandemic moving forward. We will be ready to change course if necessary should new information come forth, or we feel an appropriate environment cannot be sustained on our campuses.”
Added Commissioner Craig Thompson: “This is a great opportunity to get our student-athletes back on the field of competition in a cautious and regulated fashion. … The rapid testing element was critical for us to provide an effective solution for our athletes, coaches, officials and event staff.”
Boise State lost its four nonconference games to the COVID-19 pandemic: Florida State, BYU and Georgia Southern in Boise and Marshall on the road. A typical college football season includes 12 regular-season games.
It’s unclear what the Mountain West schedule will look like, but an eight-game slate gives the conference the option of sticking to the original games. Boise State’s original schedule featured home games against UNLV, San Jose State, Colorado State and Utah State, and road games against Hawaii, New Mexico, Air Force and Wyoming.
Boise State still will face challenges if it wants to bring fans into Albertsons Stadium, a decision the Mountain West has left to each school in consultation with local officials. The most recent Central District Health order, which brought Ada County into a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, says “large venue gatherings (concert venues, sporting venues, parades, festivals, etc.) are hereby prohibited” in Ada.
The 49-person limit on gatherings and 10-person limit for social gatherings don’t apply to participants in sporting events, CDH spokesperson Christine Myron told the Idaho Statesman in August. CDH confirmed Friday that there are no rules preventing Boise State from practicing or staging games — and the school doesn’t need to submit its plans to the health district.
“Organized athletic games/matches themselves are not considered to be a gathering or a social gathering,” Myron wrote in August. “Any athletes, coaches or essential staff are not prohibited by the updated order. These are monitored activities with safety protocols in place.”
Bringing fans to Albertsons Stadium, though, is a different question. The limit of gatherings to fewer than 50 people applies.
“Because spectatorship is typically a social gathering, spectators need to be limited to 10 or fewer people if they are unable to keep 6 feet of distance between those watching,” Myron wrote. “If they are able to keep 6 feet of physical distance, then up to 50 people are allowed to attend as spectators.”
The rest of the state is in Stage 4, which allows large venues to operate “under limited physical distancing protocols.” The state added 506 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — the most in a day since Aug. 14.
The Broncos entered the 2020 season with high expectations after a 12-2 record last season and are the defending Mountain West champs. They narrowly missed the preseason Top 25s and will aim to extend their 18-season streak of Top 25 appearances. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani, who excelled as true freshmen last year, and junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir are the marquee players on offense.
The 2020 season won’t count against players’ eligibility, so all of the Broncos will be eligible to return in 2021 under NCAA rules.
Boise State expects to absorb an athletics deficit of $10 million to $30 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tromp told the university community earlier this month — with the higher number linked to the cancellation of the football season. It’s unclear how much of that loss the school can fill with a shortened season, particularly if ticket sales are severely limited. Boise State gets an estimated $5.7 million from the Mountain West TV deal, but that money could shrink with a shorter schedule.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean expressed support for the return of Boise State football in a written statement provided to the Idaho Statesman.
“I’m excited at the idea of athletics returning to Boise State,” she said. “I can’t wait for the day when all student-athletes can return to the sport they love and compete in a safe environment.”
