Boise State football to allow fans at spring game; another former Bronco joins staff

COVID-19 testing will not be required for admittance to the spring game, but masks will be mandatory at all times unless fans are actively eating or drinking.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium,” Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said in Wednesday’s release. “We are hopeful we will have a lot more fans in the stadium this fall, but for now, this is a great start. The support of our fans is what has allowed Boise State to grow into what it is today, and we’re going to need all of Bronco Nation to keep growing.”

Of the 5,000 seats that will be available, 700 will be set aside for the general public, with the remainder going to season ticket holders, members of the Bronco Athletic Association and guests of football staff and student-athletes. An additional 800 tickets will be available for the Stueckle Sky Center, and SSC patrons will receive communication from the BAA regarding purchase options.

Boise State is also setting aside 500 tickets for students. Details on a student lottery will be announced next week through the Broncos’ social media accounts. Parking will be free in the stadium lots.

