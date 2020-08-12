Boise State football team searching for answers after the fall season was called off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — In a normal year at most college football programs, the offseason runs like clockwork. Workouts, team meetings and practice dictate the schedule, and the season opener is the finish line.

The problem for college athletics is that this is no normal year, thanks to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Mountain West became the second FBS conference to postpone all fall sports, following the Mid-American Conference’s lead. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 became the first Power 5 conferences to do the same on Tuesday.

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said Tuesday that it’s a tough pill to swallow, but he understands why the decision had to be made.

“A lot of it comes down at the end of the day to the physical and mental health and well-being of our student-athletes and everyone associated with the athletic program,” Harsin said during a conference call with reporters.

The Mountain West pulled the plug on the season just five days after announcing it would play an eight-game league schedule and give teams the option of scheduling two nonconference games.

Harsin said he got the news at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday and immediately met with his staff before sharing it with the team via a Zoom call.