Football is here.
The Boise State Broncos open fall practices on Friday, and on Thursday, the first major preseason college football poll was released.
In the USA Today coaches’ poll, the Broncos are No. 22, tops among Group of Five schools, one spot ahead of Central Florida. At No. 25 is Oklahoma State, which Boise State faces on the road Sept. 15.
The Broncos have appeared in the preseason coaches’ poll seven of the last 10 seasons, but this is the first since 2015. They’ve made at least one appearance in the poll each of the last 17 seasons.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin will address the media at 3 p.m. Thursday. See it live at facebook.com/boisestatesports.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.