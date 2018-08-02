Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football is here.

The Boise State Broncos open fall practices on Friday, and on Thursday, the first major preseason college football poll was released.

In the USA Today coaches’ poll, the Broncos are No. 22, tops among Group of Five schools, one spot ahead of Central Florida. At No. 25 is Oklahoma State, which Boise State faces on the road Sept. 15.

The Broncos have appeared in the preseason coaches’ poll seven of the last 10 seasons, but this is the first since 2015. They’ve made at least one appearance in the poll each of the last 17 seasons.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin will address the media at 3 p.m. Thursday. See it live at facebook.com/boisestatesports.

Here is the coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

