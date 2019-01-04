Two days after he was named the cornerbacks coach at Utah State, Jalil Brown has decided that he’d rather be a Bronco.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin announced Friday that Brown will rejoin the team as its cornerbacks coach. He replaces Jeff Popovich, who accepted a job on Tuesday as cornerbacks coach and defensive special teams coordinator at Georgia Tech.
“We are fired up to have Jalil back at Boise State,” Harsin said in an emailed press release from Boise State.
“Here’s a guy that really, really wants to be a Bronco and is a perfect fit for our culture and how we do things. He’s played the game at the highest level and been extremely diligent in taking that knowledge and passion for the game to the coaching side.”
This will be Brown’s second stint with BSU. He was previously an assistant strength and conditioning coach during the 2017 season, and was then a defensive analyst following the season.
Brown, an All-Big 12 honorable mention cornerback at Colorado, was most recently the cornerbacks coach at Northern Arizona for the 2018 season. He helped the Lumberjacks lead the Big Sky Conference and rank 13th nationally among FCS teams in passing defense at 179.7 yards per game.
NAU also paced the Big Sky and was sixth in the country with 17 interceptions, as CBs Khalil Dorsey (first team) and Maurice Davison (third team) each earned All-Big Sky honors.
“The Bronco football program is one with unbelievably high standards on and off the field,” Brown said. “I’m honored by the opportunity to join this staff and coach on The Blue.”
Brown recorded 167 tackles, 21 passes defended and six interceptions for Colorado from 2007 to 2010. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention pick as a junior and senior. He graduated from Colorado in 2010 with a double major in sociology and business management.
Brown spent six seasons in the NFL between the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. He was a fourth-round pick (118th overall) by the Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft.
