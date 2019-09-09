BOISE — The Boise State football program’s season-ticket sales dropped again this year — falling to the lowest total since 2003, which was when the Broncos’ sales started to rise quickly.
Boise State reported 16,580 season-ticket sales on Sunday. That’s down 7.9 percent from last year’s total of 17,998.
It’s also a 31.2 percent drop since the school record of 24,109 season tickets in 2012. The Broncos’ four-year run of 50-3 with quarterback Kellen Moore ended in 2011.
This is the fifth time in the past seven seasons that the Broncos’ season-ticket sales have declined. Sales had increased 11 of the previous 12 years.
You have free articles remaining.
College football attendance was at its lowest point in 22 years in 2018, according to CBSSports.com, so Boise State isn’t alone in its struggle. National attendance has dropped seven of the past eight years. The Pac-12 had its worst season since 1982 and the Big Ten its worst since 1993. The Mountain West had the worst season in its history.
Boise State’s average attendance was up to 33,068 in 2018. The school record of 35,404 was set in 2012.
The Broncos drew 31,951 fans for Friday’s home opener against Marshall. It was the second time in three years that they attracted fewer than 32,000 fans for the home opener — something that hadn’t happened before that since the 2008 stadium expansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.