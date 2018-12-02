The Boise State football team will play in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26 against an ACC opponent — Boston College. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. MT and will be televised on ESPN. The game is played at the Cotton Bowl.
It is the 17th straight bowl game appearance for Boise State (10-3), which lost 19-16 in overtime Saturday in the Mountain West championship. The Broncos and Eagles played in the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl in Boise, a Boston College win.
The Eagles (7-5) lost three games to end the season against Clemson, Florida State and Syracuse. The bowl game was formerly known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl and has been played since the 2010 bowl season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.