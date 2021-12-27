Boise State football pulls out of Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 spike

BOISE — The Boise State football team will not play in a bowl game for the second year in a row.
The Broncos qualified for a bowl for the 24th year in a row, and they were set to face Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on Friday. They were forced to pull out of the game after a spike in COVID-19 cases at Boise State, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced Monday afternoon on Twitter.
Boise State opted out of playing in bowl game last season.
Neither Boise State nor the Arizona Bowl have responded to requests for confirmation. In his post on Twitter, Portnoy said Barstool is actively searching for a replacement team to face Central Michigan. He even went as far as to say Washington State should poll its players to see if they want to play in the Arizona Bowl or Sun Bowl after Miami was forced to withdraw from that game because of its own COVID-19 issues.
Central Michigan is already in Tucson, Arizona — having arrived on Sunday. Boise State was scheduled to travel on Tuesday.
The Broncos made it through this season relatively unscathed when it came to positive cases of COVID-19. The team’s vaccination rate climbed into the high 80% range, no games were canceled and only a handful of players missed time because of protocols following a positive test.
Boise State football coach Andy Avalos did allow players three days off to go home for Christmas, though. Players were scheduled to return to Boise on Sunday, but some didn’t arrive until Monday because of weather delays at the Boise airport. Boise State has not confirmed how many positive cases it’s dealing with.
With no bowl game, Boise State’s season comes to an end with a 7-5 record. It’s the first time the Broncos have lost five games in a season since 2013.
Broncos’ bowl curse
Pulling out of the Arizona Bowl continues a trend of difficult bowl outcomes for the Broncos, who haven’t won a bowl game since they knocked off Oregon in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl.
“It has been a weird stretch of bowl games the last few years,” Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock said. “Whether it be losing in the championship game, opting out, which sends you down a weird path, or losing a bowl where you felt like you were the better team, it’s always on your mind.”
The Broncos traveled to Dallas, Texas, to face Boston College in the 2018 First Responder Bowl, but the game was suspended with a little more than 5 minutes left in the first quarter and eventually canceled because of a severe Thunderstorm.
In 2019, the Broncos drew Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl. Facing former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen in his final game before retirement, the Broncos lost, 38-7.
Boise State qualified for a bowl game last year, but after navigating a season that was ravaged by COVID-19 — which forced the cancellation of two of the Broncos’ scheduled contests — and losing in the Mountain West championship game, the players voted to opt out of a bowl game.
That snapped a streak of 18 straight bowl appearances and left the Broncos to yearn to hoist a bowl game trophy for another year.
“I hadn’t thought about that three-year span, but that kind of sucks,” said Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, adding that he was looking forward to another shot at getting back in the win column after the Broncos ended the regular season with a 27-16 loss at San Diego State.
