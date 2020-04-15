Boise State football players help ‘fill the truck’ with food for community members in need

BOISE — Boise State football players can’t gather on the field in Albertsons Stadium or feel the energy in the Broncos’ weight room like they’re used to this time of year, but several are taking the time this week to give back to families in the community.
Seven Boise State players gathered at Whitney United Methodist Church on Wednesday for a “Fill the Truck” food drive. Volunteers were on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gathering nonperishable food items and donations that were shipped just a few yards down Overland Street to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, which is offering drive-through service for community members in need.
The food drive continues at the church Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with those collections going to the Salvation Army, according to volunteer Johnna Duntin, who helped organize the events.
Duntin said when the coronavirus began to spread through Idaho and services in Boise started shutting down, pantries such as St. Vincent de Paul were seeing more than 100 people come through their doors every day. And a couple times those numbers surged to more than 200.
“Now is the time for the community to come together and for everyone to understand that even if they’re doing something small like bringing a bag of food, it can make a big impact,” said Duntin, adding that the cash donations received will be used to purchase perishable food items, such as dairy products and meat.
Teachers and staff from nearby Whitney Elementary School volunteered Wednesday morning. The football players showed up around noon, and cornerback Avery Williams jumped right in to help unload cars.
“It means a lot just to have an opportunity to give back to your community during hard times like this is,” he said. “It’s a great way to show our love, and we’re happy to be out here.”
For Williams, Wednesday wasn’t just a chance to make an impact on the community. With many of Boise State’s players at home and those who stayed dealing with stay-home orders and social distancing guidelines, it was the first time he had seen his teammates since the football team suspended all activities and in-person contact on March 17.
“We’re just trying to emphasize to the community that everyone needs to stay safe, stay healthy and stay smart,” Williams said. “Limit interactions with other people so that this can end a lot quicker.”
Offensive lineman Donte Harrington, safety Evan Tyler and defensive lineman Zach Matlock also helped load the truck, while offensive linemen John Ojukwu, Nick Crabtree and Kole Bailey waived handwritten signs at traffic passing in front of the church.
“It’s really great to get out in front of the community and show that the guys still in town are willing to lend a helping hand and make sure people who really need the help can get it,” Harrington said.
