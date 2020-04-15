Boise State football players help ‘fill the truck’ with food for community members in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Boise State football players can’t gather on the field in Albertsons Stadium or feel the energy in the Broncos’ weight room like they’re used to this time of year, but several are taking the time this week to give back to families in the community.

Seven Boise State players gathered at Whitney United Methodist Church on Wednesday for a “Fill the Truck” food drive. Volunteers were on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gathering nonperishable food items and donations that were shipped just a few yards down Overland Street to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, which is offering drive-through service for community members in need.

The food drive continues at the church Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with those collections going to the Salvation Army, according to volunteer Johnna Duntin, who helped organize the events.

Duntin said when the coronavirus began to spread through Idaho and services in Boise started shutting down, pantries such as St. Vincent de Paul were seeing more than 100 people come through their doors every day. And a couple times those numbers surged to more than 200.