Boise State football names interim head coach; offensive lineman calls it a career

BOISE — Defensive line coach Spencer Danielson will serve as the Boise State football team’s interim head coach while the program conducts a national search for Bryan Harsin’s replacement, the team announced Wednesday.

Harsin was announced as Auburn’s new head coach Tuesday, ending a seven-year run as the Broncos’ head coach that included three Mountain West championships.

Danielson isn’t the most experienced member of the Broncos’ staff. Tight ends coach Kent Riddle and offensive line coach Brad Bedell have quite a few years on him, but it’s Danielson who will run the show until a permanent hire is made.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said in a statement. “Boise State has been a great place for a long time, and I want to make sure our current student-athletes and the student-athletes that are committed to us know that it will continue to be great. The best is still to come!”

Danielson just completed his fourth season at Boise State and third as a full-time assistant coach. He joined the program in 2017 as a graduate assistant working with the STUDs — a position that then included All-American Curtis Weaver, who ended his career No. 2 all-time at Boise State with 34 sacks.