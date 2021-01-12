Boise State football names defensive coordinator. He’s a holdover from Harsin staff

BOISE — The Boise State football team named Spencer Danielson its defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach on Tuesday.

Danielson will work for new coach Andy Avalos, who was the defensive coordinator when the Broncos first hired Danielson and worked with him for two years.

Danielson joined the Broncos’ staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He became the STUDs coach in 2018 and the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for 2019-20 under coach Bryan Harsin. Danielson’s promotion to co-defensive coordinator came after Avalos left to become the coordinator at Oregon.

“I am so fired up to continue to be part of this brotherhood, and to work directly with Andy Avalos, someone who has taught me so much and been one of my greatest mentors, and someone that I look up to as a leader of young men,” Danielson said in a press release.

Boise State ranked No. 6 in the Mountain West in scoring defense last season, surrendering 27.1 points a game. The Broncos were No. 6 in the conference in total defense (373.3 ypg) and No. 7 in rushing defense (163.7 ypg).

The Broncos also struggled to force turnovers for the second season in a row, creating just three takeaways in seven games. In 2019, they forced just 19 in 14 games.