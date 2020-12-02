Boise State football game canceled by COVID-19 for second time in 5 days

BOISE — The Boise State football team’s game at UNLV has been canceled, the Mountain West announced Wednesday evening.

The Broncos were scheduled to face the Rebels on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the conference announced around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the game was canceled based on advice from medical personnel at both universities.

“Based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s football game between UNLV and Boise State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled,” the conference said in a statement. “Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region.”

It’s the second week in a row that Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MW) has lost a game to COVID-10. The Broncos’ contest against undefeated San Jose State (4-0, 4-0) was canceled just 5 hours before kick off on Saturday.

Boise State could face more challenges next week. If Central District Health’s Board of Health approves a new COVID-19-related order Friday, sports activities that don’t allow for 6-foot spacing will be prohibited in Ada County. Boise State would need to seek an exemption from the Board of Health to resume activities, CDH spokesperson Christine Myron told the Idaho Statesman.