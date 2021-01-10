Boise State football coach Avalos ‘humbled’ by opportunity to come back home

Harsin was one of several coaches Avalos thanked for laying the foundation of the program that is giving his his first opportunity to be a head coach. He mentioned Boise State coaching legend Lyle Smith and Hawkins, who gave him his first coaching job as a graduate assistant.

He mentioned former Boise State coach Chris Petersen, who hired him in 2012 and he credited Petersen with teaching him how to be a leader of young men.

“We intend to uphold that tradition of success,” Avalos said. “Culture isn’t one thing. It’s everything. It’s how we live. It’s who we are. You will know what the culture is by your habits, and how people treat each other.”

Avalos knows plenty about Boise State’s culture. He was an All-Western Athletic Conference linebacker for the Broncos and still ranks No. 5 in program history with 355 career tackles. He was also on the coaching staff the last time the team made an appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl — a 38-30 win over Arizona in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who was hired a little more than a week ago, said it was obvious right away who Bronco Nation wanted to lead the football team, but it was important for him to hold a national search.