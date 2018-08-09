Boise State and Oregon have fit plenty of history into the three times they’ve played — and they’ll play three more times in the coming years.
The Broncos and Ducks agreed to a three-year series in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2025 game will be played in Boise, the other two in Eugene. The schools will exchange $300,000 for the first two games, and Boise State will be paid $800,000 for the 2026 game.
The two recently faced off in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, a 38-28 Boise State win. The Broncos are 3-0 against the Ducks, also winning in 2008 in Eugene and 2009 in Boise.
The first matchup was the breakout game for quarterback Kellen Moore in his first road start. The second saw a dominant defensive performance for the Broncos marred by Oregon’s LeGarrette Blount punch of Boise State linebacker Byron Hout.
In the next 10 seasons, the upcoming one included, the Broncos will play at least one Power Five conference team each year.
FOUR BRONCOS ON POLYNESIAN WATCH LIST: Boise State placed four players to the 2018 preseason watch list of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The list consists of 50 players from 34 FBS programs. Junior nose tackle Sonatane Lui, junior linebacker Tyson Maeva, senior defensive tackle David Moa, and junior safety Kekoa Nawahine represented the Broncos on the list, with Moa being named a candidate for the third straight season.
