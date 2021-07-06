Boise State finds replacement for Houser in 2022 class; Broncos receive historic gift

Madsen visited Boise State on June 13, and the Broncos offered him a scholarship on Tuesday. He accepted on the spot, and among the reasons why was the program’s history of developing players into NFL prospects — notably former quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien.

“During my first conversation with coach Plough, I could tell his main goal was developing guys for the next level as much as winning games now,” said Madsen, who also had an offer from New Mexico. “(Boise State is) a great program with a great history, and it stands out a lot that they’ve sent a lot of guys to the NFL. That’s the goal.”

Broncos get $1 million gift

The Boise State athletic department announced Tuesday that it has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor through the Lyle Smith Society — a philanthropic option for donors, which the university launched last December.

A portion of the money will go toward a new state-of-the-art turf training surface inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex, which is the Broncos’ indoor practice facility. The remaining funds will go toward scholarships, operational needs and capital projects, according to the university.