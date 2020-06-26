Boise State extends campus closure for another week

On Wednesday, Boise State said that it only had four members of the athletic department test positive out of 230-250 athletes, coaches and other staff members tested — and three of those were caught before the individuals arrived on campus. But other portions of the campus are open as well.

About 500 people were on campus on a given day before the closure, according to the university.

Friday’s email from Estey says people on campus haven’t been adhering to protocols such as wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, staying home if symptomatic or exposed to the virus, and being vigilant about hygiene.

Boise State plans to have on-campus classes when the fall semester begins in August. Masks will be required.

“There has been a lack of compliance with these campus requirements that cannot continue,” Estey wrote. “… If we don’t all adhere to these guidelines, infection rates will continue to rise, creating health risks for vulnerable members of our community, prolonging the campus reintegration process, and jeopardizing our ability to remain on campus throughout summer and into the fall semester.”