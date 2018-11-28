It looked like only a distant dream, playing in a New Year’s Six game after a 3-2 start with two ranked teams coming to town in November.
But as the Boise State football team prepares for Saturday’s Mountain West championship, not only is that a possibility, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Broncos playing in the Fiesta Bowl for a fourth time.
It’s simple — if CFP No. 8 UCF loses to Memphis in the American conference championship on Saturday and No. 22 Boise State beats No. 25 Fresno State, the Broncos earn the Group of Five’s berth into one of the lucrative bowl games as the top-ranked conference champion. Fresno State is in the same situation.
“I haven’t really put a lot of thought into it. I’m aware of it,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “... We were 3-2 and we’ve been able to win (seven) games since then because we’ve focused on the task at hand.”
UCF has won 24 straight games, but Saturday will be unlike any other in that stretch, as junior quarterback McKenzie Milton is out after suffering a major knee injury last Friday against South Florida. The Knights, at home, are just 3-point favorites over Memphis (8-4). The Tigers lost 31-30 on their home field to UCF in October.
Adding another twist is that the AAC championship kicks off at 1:30 p.m. MT, so the Broncos and Bulldogs likely will know by the start of their game if they’re playing for a spot in the New Year’s Six.
“That would be a great way to end your senior year. ... It’s not in our hands, we can only control what we control,” Boise State senior wide receiver A.J. Richardson said. “If we lose a game and they lose a game, that won’t help anybody. We can’t focus on what UCF does, we have to focus on what Boise State does.”
It would be a heck of a motivational tool to not only repeat as Mountain West champions, but to return for a fourth time to a game where the Broncos are 3-0 with wins over Oklahoma, TCU and Arizona. But players have said they won’t be constantly checking the UCF score before the game.
“I don’t think any of our guys have their mind set on that,” senior defensive end Durrant Miles said.
The destination is obvious if UCF loses and Boise State wins, but if the Knights win and the Broncos win, the Broncos in all likelihood will go back to the Las Vegas Bowl. The bowl committee is set to meet Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and is expected to decide to take the Mountain West champion.
Now, if UCF loses and Boise State loses, Las Vegas could take the Broncos if Fresno State reaches the Fiesta Bowl, but that remains unclear. A 10-win Utah State could be appealing.
A UCF win and a Boise State loss opens up a ton of possibilities, the leading one being a return to Phoenix for the Cheez-It Bowl (formerly Cactus), where the Broncos could be paired with a Pac-12 or Big 12 team, depending on if those conferences get multiple teams in the NY6 or not. Or perhaps the Broncos don’t want the seniors to go out with a loss at home and stay for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, or go to another Mountain West bowl destination in the New Mexico or Arizona bowls.
It will all become more clear Saturday, and the final bowl pairings will be announced Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.